Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.36

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and traded as low as $23.07. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 58,804 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.4498 dividend. This is an increase from Akzo Nobel’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 95.74%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

