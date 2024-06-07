Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $126.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

