Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on AFMD
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed
Affimed Price Performance
Affimed stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.04. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.
About Affimed
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Affimed
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.