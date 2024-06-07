Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $96.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.04. Affimed has a 1 year low of $2.23 and a 1 year high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

