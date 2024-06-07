Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

AMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $3.16 on Monday. Aemetis has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $140.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aemetis by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 10,391.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

