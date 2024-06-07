Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aecon Group Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. In related news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$8.42 and a 12 month high of C$17.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

