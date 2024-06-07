Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,078,986 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 279,529 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.5% of Northern Trust Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.12% of Adobe worth $3,030,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 173,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,760,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,758 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 146,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $87,129,000 after buying an additional 36,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $612.79.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.51. 413,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,011. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.58 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $208.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $547.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

