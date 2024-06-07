Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) Shares Up 1.5%

Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 16,598 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Adlai Nortye Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Trading of Adlai Nortye

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adlai Nortye stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Adlai Nortye Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANL – Free Report) by 128.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned about 0.11% of Adlai Nortye worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas.

