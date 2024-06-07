Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.07% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 740,352 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after acquiring an additional 437,920 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,323,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ADX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

