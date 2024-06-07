Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd trimmed its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXFree Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd owned 0.07% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADX. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,768,620 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,715 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1,879.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,738 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,809,000 after acquiring an additional 740,352 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,122,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $68,601,000 after acquiring an additional 437,920 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,323,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:ADX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,646. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.63. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX)

