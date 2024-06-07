Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Shares Down 7.4%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.38. 15,260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 99,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Adamas One Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Featured Stories

