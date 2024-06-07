Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) & Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Critical Contrast

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -22.88% -20.82% Kodiak Sciences N/A -81.11% -45.38%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$52.37 million ($1.06) -2.35 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$260.49 million ($4.43) -0.68

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Kodiak Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Kodiak Sciences 3 3 1 0 1.71

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 381.93%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 82.72%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Kodiak Sciences.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Kodiak Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.