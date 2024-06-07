Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.98. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 13,905 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 8.1 %

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

The company has a market cap of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

