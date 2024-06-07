Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.81

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.98. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 13,905 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

