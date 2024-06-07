abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 587,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 364,816 shares.The stock last traded at $20.46 and had previously closed at $20.32.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCI. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 264,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

