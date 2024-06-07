ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $51.00 at UBS Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.
ABM Industries Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE ABM traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 545,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,503. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.16.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
