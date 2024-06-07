ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Raised to $51.00 at UBS Group

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close.

ABM Industries Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE ABM traded up $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 545,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,503. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.16.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock worth $1,055,490. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ABM Industries by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

