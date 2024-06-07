ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

NYSE:ABM opened at $48.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

In other news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,000.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,490 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

