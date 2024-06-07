Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 41,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 150,566 shares.The stock last traded at $89.98 and had previously closed at $92.50.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPLT. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 122,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.