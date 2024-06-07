Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Sells $1,588,320.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ANF opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

