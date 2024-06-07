Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Sells $1,588,320.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,375,498.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ANF opened at $175.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.48. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $196.99.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.
