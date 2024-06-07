ABCMETA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.05 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $326,697.82 and $0.05 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00011820 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,138.16 or 1.00099703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00012630 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.69 or 0.00106499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004020 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000333 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

