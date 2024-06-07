AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Boosted by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 110.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 664.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in AbbVie by 19.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,278,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,598,000 after purchasing an additional 366,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.75. 1,798,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,709. The company has a market capitalization of $299.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 21,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $3,716,756.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

