Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.99 and last traded at $10.99. Approximately 7,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 35,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Abacus Life Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $679.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.77 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

