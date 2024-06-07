886 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after buying an additional 156,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.35. 512,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,498. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $353.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

