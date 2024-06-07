559,648 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Gray Foundation

Gray Foundation bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 559,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,316,000. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 9.7% of Gray Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,542,089 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

