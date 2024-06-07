45,594 Shares in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Acquired by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,193,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,838 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $14,172,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 344,929 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 429,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

KYN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 411,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

