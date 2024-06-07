3,953 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,382 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,134,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,910 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 42.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,083,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,568,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,543 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE CCI traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $100.48. 677,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.31.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

