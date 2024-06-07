3,500 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 80.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,100,000 after purchasing an additional 62,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $122.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day moving average of $110.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

