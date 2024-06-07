26,186 Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James T. Treace bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James T. Treace acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,139,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,893,618.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,943,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,219,375.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 548,902 shares of company stock worth $2,665,822. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 2.5 %

TMCI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,684. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 27.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

