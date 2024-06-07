22,882 Shares in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Purchased by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 54,369 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 305,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 118.4% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 48,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 638.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New Germany Fund alerts:

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

About The New Germany Fund

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

(Free Report)

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The New Germany Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New Germany Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.