200,000 Shares in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU) Bought by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLACU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Separately, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLACU remained flat at $10.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. Global Lights Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $10.50.

Global Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Global Lights Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

