1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 422,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,001,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 193,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,033,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,310,000 after purchasing an additional 146,626 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 218,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 84.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $19.01 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 181.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KIM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

