1832 Asset Management L.P. Takes $17.90 Million Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 579,311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $17,901,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $31.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.