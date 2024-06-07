1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 569,588 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 88.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 569,588 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,575 shares of company stock worth $12,673,846 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $191.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average is $176.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

