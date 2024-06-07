1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.66% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $12,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PHO opened at $65.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.59. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $68.97.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.