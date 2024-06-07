1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 88,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 317,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,954,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 208.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,025,000 after buying an additional 1,160,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.58 and a one year high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day moving average is $150.44. The firm has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.38.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

