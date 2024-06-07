1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 18,534.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,887 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after buying an additional 2,024,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,271,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after buying an additional 364,260 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,249,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,457.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 274,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,754,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $14.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

