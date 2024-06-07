1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 287,500 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 591.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 287,500 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Huntsman worth $8,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $29.90.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Read Our Latest Report on HUN

Huntsman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.