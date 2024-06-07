1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 269.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,300 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of JFrog worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 8.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 10.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $502,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,716,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,450,336.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 522,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,252,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,100 shares of company stock worth $6,305,077. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $32.96 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.38 and a 52 week high of $48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.51.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

