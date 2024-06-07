1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 52,183 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,183 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,054,000 after buying an additional 2,866,691 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 61,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BND opened at $72.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

