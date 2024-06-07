15,428 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 147,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,261. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.46.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

