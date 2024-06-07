124,000 Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Bought by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. Invesco KBW Bank ETF comprises about 4.9% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $52.95. 23,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,852. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.