Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.40)-$(0.30) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company issued revenue guidance of $199-204 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.60 million. Zumiez also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.400–0.300 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Shares of Zumiez stock remained flat at $19.33 during midday trading on Thursday. 386,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $281.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Zumiez

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

