Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9706 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

ZSHGY stock remained flat at $20.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $41.09.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

