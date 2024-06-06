Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.97 (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY)

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.9706 per share on Monday, July 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
Zhongsheng Group Price Performance
ZSHGY stock remained flat at $20.05 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $41.09.
About Zhongsheng Group
