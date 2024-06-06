Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 99,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 171,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative net margin of 15.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zevia PBC news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amy Taylor purchased 55,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,684.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 26,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $34,582.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,753,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zevia PBC stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,932 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Zevia PBC worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

