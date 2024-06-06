Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99. 1,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Down 4.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

Get Yue Yuen Industrial alerts:

Yue Yuen Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.3977 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Yue Yuen Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yue Yuen Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.