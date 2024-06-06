Yost Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Yost Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,000. Compass Minerals International makes up about 7.7% of Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Yost Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.44% of Compass Minerals International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMP. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 436,660 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $5,039,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,740,000 after acquiring an additional 193,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 172,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $4,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 171,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,388. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

