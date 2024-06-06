Yatra Online’s (YTRA) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

YTRA stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yatra Online stock. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,135 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

