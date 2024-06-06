XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $864,821.67

XYO (XYO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, XYO has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $104.63 million and approximately $864,821.67 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00011842 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001257 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,117.22 or 1.00052924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00012477 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.35 or 0.00108827 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004018 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00782715 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $832,396.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

