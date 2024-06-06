XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY) Stock Price Down 18.3%

XT Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
XT Energy Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70.
About XT Energy Group
XT Energy Group, Inc engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods.
