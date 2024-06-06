X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW) Trading Down 0.5%

X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDAW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.63. 502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.77.
X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.64.
About X-trackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US High Dividend Yield Hedged Equity ETF (HDAW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global ex-US stocks, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDAW was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
