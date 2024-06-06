Wix.com (WIX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/6/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $153.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2024 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $187.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $202.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $154.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $175.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/15/2024 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2024 – Wix.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $143.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2024 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Wix.com Price Performance

WIX stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.01. 1,001,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,791. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 154.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

