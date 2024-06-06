WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.66 and last traded at $84.54. 29,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 55,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.50.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

