WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.13. 151,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 362,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

